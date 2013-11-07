Burglars clean out home of pregnant mother of five

A Maple Heights mother of five - who is now pregnant with triplets - is the victim of a burglary.

Margarita Hibbitt tells 19 Action News the burglars stole everything from her Hansen Road home, including electronics, furniture, clothes and jewelry.

The burglary happened on either October 11 or 12.

On October 11, Hibbitt went to work as a teacher's aid for special needs students with CMSD, and then went to a doctor's appointment. She wasn't feeling well afterwards, so she stayed at her mother-in-law's home.

She returned to her house on October 12 and discovered the crime.

A police report has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.