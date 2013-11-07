School official busted for OVI after celebrating victory on elec - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

School official busted for OVI after celebrating victory on election night

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) -

A re-elected Kirtland school official was arrested for drunk driving after celebrating on election night.

Chester Township police tell 19 Action News Katriona Torok, 46, crashed her car into a ditch around 1:30 a.m. on November 6 on Mulberry Road.

Torok had no passengers in her car.

The officer charged Torok with failure to control and OVI.

She will be in Chardon Muni Court on Friday at 8 a.m.

Torok has served on the Kirtland School Board since 2010.

