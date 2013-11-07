Probation Officer: Councilman Reed doing well, not violating drunk driving probation

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed was sentenced to 90 days in jail for drunk driving. Reed did address the court during his sentencing, and said that God brought everyone together in this situation and that he cannot ever have even one drink. He accepted full responsibility.

Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed coasted to an easy victory in the primary race for re-election. And that's despite Reed getting busted for drunk driving for a third time.

Longtime Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed reported to jail on Wednesday to begin serving his 10-day drunk driving sentence. Around 8 a.m., Councilman Reed turned himself in to the Solon City Jail based on orders issued by the Cleveland Municipal Court.

Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed was released from jail Saturday morning after severing a 10 day sentence for his third OVI conviction.

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed was back in front of a judge on Thursday morning for a hearing to make sure he is properly fulfilling his court-ordered drunk driving sentence.

Reed's probation officer testified Reed was doing well and has not violated probation. The visiting judge then lifted the threat of 70 days of additional jail time. He will continue to be on active probation for two years. Reed was released from jail last month after serving 10 days behind bars in Solon.

Reed was arrested on March 5 at the intersection of East 9th and Rockwell Avenue after he failed to stop at a red light and made an improper turn. He refused to take a breath test.

