Probation Officer: Councilman Reed doing well, not violating dru - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Probation Officer: Councilman Reed doing well, not violating drunk driving probation

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed was back in front of a judge on Thursday morning for a hearing to make sure he is properly fulfilling his court-ordered drunk driving sentence.

Reed's probation officer testified Reed was doing well and has not violated probation. The visiting judge then lifted the threat of 70 days of additional jail time. He will continue to be on active probation for two years. Reed was released from jail last month after serving 10 days behind bars in Solon.

Reed was arrested on March 5 at the intersection of East 9th and Rockwell Avenue after he failed to stop at a red light and made an improper turn. He refused to take a breath test.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly