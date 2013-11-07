Akron man fatally shot during home invasion

Akron detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday morning in the 100 block of Edward Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Angelo Dupree Kerney, 36, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. They also found a 20-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The 20-year-old was transported to Akron City Hospital where his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to detectives, the victims were inside the house with two women when two masked men entered the house and demanded money. The suspect(s) shot the two victims in the head before fleeing.

There are no arrests at this time.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.