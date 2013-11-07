Family of Ashley Summers cautiously optimistic on new tips

In light of the recent events in Cleveland with the homecoming of Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, the Cleveland FBI and Cleveland Division of Police have received numerous inquiries regarding

In light of the recent events in Cleveland with the homecoming of Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, the Cleveland FBI and Cleveland Division of Police have received numerous inquiries regarding

FBI agents were back in the neighborhood Wednesday where Ashley Summers was last seen in 2007. Agents received a tip Summers may still be alive and are following up with anyone and everyone in the area.

FBI agents were back in the neighborhood where Ashley Summers was last seen in 2007. Agents received a tip Summers may still be alive and are following up with anyone and everyone in the area.

The grandmother of Ashley Summers is responding to new reports Ashley may have been seen in the area of West 65th in Cleveland.

Ashley disappeared in 2007 when she was 14. Wednesday, an FBI Task Force went door-to-door on the west side after receiving tips Ashley may have been spotted.

Linda Summers says she's glad to hear tips are still coming in leading to more searching for Ashley. She tells 19 Action News that the area the FBI canvassed Wednesday is an area where the family has heard Ashley may have been seen before.

The family, however, is being careful not to overreact to the latest developments. Instead, waiting for more information, and seeing this as another step in the process to bring Ashley home.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.