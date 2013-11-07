Family of Ashley Summers cautiously optimistic on new tips - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Family of Ashley Summers cautiously optimistic on new tips

Ashley Summers (Source: FBI) Ashley Summers (Source: FBI)

The grandmother of Ashley Summers is responding to new reports Ashley may have been seen in the area of West 65th in Cleveland. 

Ashley disappeared in 2007 when she was 14. Wednesday, an FBI Task Force went door-to-door on the west side after receiving tips Ashley may have been spotted.

Linda Summers says she's glad to hear tips are still coming in leading to more searching for Ashley. She tells 19 Action News that the area the FBI canvassed Wednesday is an area where the family has heard Ashley may have been seen before.

The family, however, is being careful not to overreact to the latest developments. Instead, waiting for more information, and seeing this as another step in the process to bring Ashley home.

