Thank You for Your Service: Veterans Day 2013 freebies

Veterans Day is an annual American holiday honoring military veterans. Many area restaurants are offering free meals to those who served as a way to say thank you - thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our great nation.

Applebee's invites vets and active duty military to come have a free meal from a limited menu for dine in only on November 11. Proof of service is required.

Bar Louie will honor veterans and active-duty military members with a free meal up to a $12 value on November 10 and November 11. A valid military ID or other proof of service must be presented.

bd's Mongolian Grill - Cleveland/Coventry is offering veterans 1/2 off stir-fry from Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15. This deal is good for all active and retired United States Military Members. This location only.



Offer expires 11/15/2013. Tax and gratuity not included. No cash value. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any alterations to this certificate will make it non-redeemable. Only valid at this location. Dine-in only.

A free meal from a limited menu at Chili's for all veterans and active-duty military is available on November 11. Veterans and active duty military simply show proof of military service.

Horseshoe Casino Cleveland will be honoring all active and retired military personnel with a complimentary dinner buffet on Monday for Veterans Day. Present your current or expired military ID at The Spread Buffet.

Present your military ID or wear your uniform to Krispy Kreme on Veteran's Day to receive a free doughnut and small coffee! Any form of ID that shows someone is a veteran will be accepted.

On Monday, November 11 at Little Caesars Pizza, veterans can show their ID card or their DD-214 form, and active military members can show their current military-issued ID card that identifies their rank and branch to receive their free Crazy Bread.

This Veteran's Day at Olive Garden all veterans and current service members get a free meal from a special menu. Family dining with them will also receive 10% off their meal.

On Veteran's Day, Panera Bread is offering a FREE YOU PICK TWO to all veterans and military personnel at any Northeast Ohio Panera Bread by wearing his or her uniform or by showing Military I.D.

In honor of your service to our country, Texas Roadhouse is saying thank you with a FREE LUNCH from a special Veterans Menu. Dine-in only. Proof of service required.

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Honors Veterans will offer a 30% discount on Veterans meal on Monday, November 11. Military ID must be presented.

