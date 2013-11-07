Frontier Airlines adds service from Cleveland to New Jersey

"We are proud to have received this prestigious rating from the FAA. We have an outstanding team of aviation experts who make safety their business" said Airport Director Ricky D. Smith.

"We are proud to have received this prestigious rating from the FAA. We have an outstanding team of aviation experts who make safety their business" said Airport Director Ricky D. Smith.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport opened a new airport overflow parking lot at 4960 Old Grayton Road off of Brookpark Road on Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) opened a new Airport Overflow Parking Lot at 4960 Old Grayton Road off of Brookpark Road on Tuesday morning. "Now passengers have more options for where they

Frontier Airlines announced Thursday it will expand its low-fare service at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with the addition of nonstop service to Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. beginning Feb. 13, 2014.

To celebrate this announcement, Frontier is offering fares as low as $39 each way to Trenton-Mercer Airport through Nov. 16, 2013.





Frontier is the only airline providing scheduled service out of Trenton-Mercer Airport, the gateway to New Jersey's state capital, all of central New Jersey, and Southeast Pennsylvania, including metro Philadelphia.





"This is a great day for consumers as we bring a new low-fare option to Northeast Ohio residents, providing a time and money saving option to customers throughout the region," said David Siegel, Frontier's chief executive officer.





"We are delighted that Frontier Airlines has elected to connect Trenton with Cleveland. From its

beginnings here, operating service to Cancun and Punta Cana, to its more recent move to transfer its Denver flights from Akron-Canton to CLE, Frontier continues to provide Northeast Ohio travelers with a high-quality, affordable product," said Airport Director Ricky Smith. "We are extremely pleased Frontier has added another pin to the CLE route map and are optimistic this new service to New Jersey's capital city will be a success."





Beginning April 28, 2014, service to Cleveland will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Service between Cleveland and Trenton/Princeton will be in addition to existing nonstop service from Cleveland to Denver, Colo., Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.





For more information or to purchase a Frontier flight, visit FlyFrontier.com.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.











