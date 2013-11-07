Free health screenings for Cleveland residents

On Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson will welcome all Cleveland residents to Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland at the Public Auditorium for a day of free health care screenings and a chance to learn about the benefits and requirements of enrolling in a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act.

The free health care screenings that will be available during Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland includes: dental screenings from 10:00 am - 12:00 p.m., glucose testing, blood pressure checks, sickle cell testing, lead screenings, HIV tests, and flu shots.

These services will be available to all ages for the duration of the event and there are no requirements to participate.

In addition to the free health care screenings, residents will be able to learn about the benefits and requirements of enrolling in a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act.





At this event, Navigators and Certified Application Counselors will be on hand to help residents understand the process of enrolling in the Health Insurance Marketplace, the health care options that are available, and how to connect to community resources for additional assistance in enrolling for coverage.





Residents should remember to bring information about income, family size, current doctors and health insurance and current health needs.





With this information and a valid email address, residents can register with the Health Insurance Marketplace and receive information about how to complete the enrollment process,





Free parking will be available at the Willard garage and there will be plenty of fun activities for kids!



