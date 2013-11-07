Bynum still seriously considering retirement

Philadelphia (WOIO) - Andrew Bynum told the Philadelphia media on Thursday that he still seriously contemplates retirement because of the pain in his knees.
Bynum made the comments following Cavs practice at Temple University, and one day after grimacing following a second quarter dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for what took place last season, Bynum says he has no regrets about his one year in Philadelphia, and Friday night, he'll take the court, and handle the boo's, just to prove it.
