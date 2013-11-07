Bynum still seriously considering retirement

Philadelphia (WOIO) - Andrew Bynum told the Philadelphia media on Thursday that he still seriously contemplates retirement because of the pain in his knees.

Bynum made the comments following Cavs practice at Temple University, and one day after grimacing following a second quarter dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for what took place last season, Bynum says he has no regrets about his one year in Philadelphia, and Friday night, he'll take the court, and handle the boo's, just to prove it.

The Cavaliers center, who missed the entire 2012-2013 season because of a series of knee injuries and the rehab that followed, plans on playing in front of the Sixers' fans at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, and will likely sit out the Saturday rematch at the "Q" instead.





"I think they'll probably boo, but that's their choice," Bynum said during Wednesday's shootaround in Milwaukee. "It wasn't my choice to get rid of me. I don't feel bad at all. . . . If I was not hurt, I would've played. That's really the end to that story."





Bynum played 14 minutes in the loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night.





Copyright 2013 WOIO all rights reserved.



