Dimora and Russo still costing taxpayers money, while in jail

19 Action News found just how much it's costing Cuyahoga County taxpayers to hold convicted County Commissioners Jimmy Dimora and Frank Russo.

The cost has now topped $10,000.

Dimora and Russo both went to federal prison on corruption charges. Then, the Cuyahoga County prosecutor brought them back to Cleveland as other cases are investigated.

Investigators have not said exactly why Dimora and Russo were brought back or how long they'll be here.

Instead of sitting in federal prisons supported by federal money, Dimora and Russo sit in the local jail supported by local tax dollars; money from the very taxpayers Dimora and Russo were convicted of cheating and ripping off.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.