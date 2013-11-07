Detective busted for obstructing justice

A Cleveland Police Department vice officer has been indicted for obstructing justice on charges that he tipped a grocer that food-stamp fraud investigators were about to serve a search warrant, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced Thursday.

Detective John Hall, 49, is assigned to the city's fourth police district. He turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was taken to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

The indictment, which was returned by the Grand Jury Thursday and was sealed until after Hall was in custody, charges the 19-year police veteran with one count each of obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, intimidation of a witness and bribery.

Also indicted was Jamal Hanini, of Strongsville. Hanini was charged with one count each of Intimidation of a Witness, Bribery, Obstructing Justice and Perjury.

The indictment resulted from a two-year investigation by the Cleveland field office of the FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and the Cleveland Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit. The indictment charges that Detective Hall shared confidential knowledge about the impending execution of a search warrant.

"It's a sad day for everyone when a police officer violates the public's trust and endangers his fellow officers,'' McGinty said.