Solon man posing as Cleveland officer arrested for attempting to lure children into limo

On Nov. 3 at 11:35 A.M. Solon Police were dispatched to the area of D&M Convenient Store for a report of a male attempting to lure children into his vehicle.

Officers spoke to two 12-year-old boys who stated that while walking from McDonalds to CVS they walked past a limo. Robert Knost, 67, was sitting in the driver's seat, called the boys over and asked them if they wanted to take pictures of his limo.

Knost then produced a gold colored badge and claimed that he was an undercover Cleveland Police Officer as well as a bodyguard for celebrities.

Knost got out of the limo and told the boys it was all right and they could get in the limo and take photos. At this point, the two boys ran to CVS and called parents.

Officers located the Knost in the Nite & Day Laundromat. The Dispatch advised officers that Knost had a carry concealed permit.

Knost showed officers a Cleveland Police "Friend" badge which he had in the pocket of his pants. He told officers that he did not have a gun on his person or in his limo.

After further investigation Knost was placed under arrest for criminal child enticement and a tow was ordered for his vehicle.

During the inventory search of Knost's vehicle officers located a Standard Arms 9mm handgun under the armrest.

As a result, he was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon because he failed to notify officers on the scene that he had a weapon with him. He was held on bond.

