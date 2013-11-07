Police search for suspect attempting to lure female

The Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District Detective Bureau is currently investigating an incident where a male attempted to abduct a 14-year-old female walking home from school.

The victim reported to officers that she was walking home from John Adams High School on November 6 at approximately 3:20 P.M., west on Corlett Avenue toward E. 114th St.

The victim noticed the suspect to be seated in a parked vehicle and when she walked past him, he exited the vehicle.

The victim stated that after passing the suspect, he grabbed her by the back of her coat and shirt. The girl dropped her belongings and pulled away from the suspect and was able to run home.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly 50 years old. He is approximately 5'8", 160 pounds with short gray hair and a gray mustache. The suspect was wearing a black Northface jacket with gray elbow patches, blue jeans with holes and black work boots. The suspect's vehicle is described as an older blue pickup truck with a black stripe going from front to back in the middle area of the truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.

