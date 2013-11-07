Community members gather to remember Lt. William Walker

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant fatally shot at his east side home.

The search continues to find the killer of a local firefighter. Chilling new details have been released about his murder. The Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that Lt. William Walker died from gunshots.

An enormous crowd showed up Thursday evening to honor fallen fire Lt. William Walker.

He was shot to death in his driveway Sunday evening, by an unknown suspect. Fellow firefighters led Thursday's remembrance.

Patrick Kelly, the Interim Cleveland Fire Chief said, "He was a great firefighter, a great paramedic. He represented us well. And I can tell you this...that I'm a better man for having known Will Walker."

Firefighters, policeman, friends and neighbors came out to the street where he was killed to honor him.

"This is brotherly love here. This is what we as fireman, police officers, Masonic brothers... This is what we do. This would have been the dame for any brother that went down but especially this one because he was so loved," Cleveland firefighter, Elliott Clark said.

Police are still searching for the person who killed Lt. Walker.

Frank Szabo, the President Association of Cleveland Firefighters said, "So, we can never allow the darkness to overcome the goodness of Will's life. And that's why we're here this evening and that's why we will never forget."

The services for Lt. William L. Walker are as follows:

Masonic Service: Saturday, November 9, 9:00 a.m. at the E.F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, 15357 Euclid Ave.

Public Viewing: Saturday, November 9, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. & Sunday, November 10, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Civil Service: Monday, November 11, 2:00 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Rd.

