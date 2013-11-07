Woman and 31 dogs found dead in car

Moreland Hills Police showed up to at a home in the 31000 block of Jackson Road early Monday evening after a friend of 62-year old Sandra Lertzman found her dead inside her car along with 31 dogs, most of them puppies.

Police say Lertzman's car was still running in her garage.

Detectives found several prescription vials in the vehicle and a suicide note inside the house.

"She was an animal lover. She feeds deer, dogs. She boarded dogs several years ago," says a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The neighbor says he last saw Lertzman several days ago.

"This summer we heard all these puppies and we saw them running around," says the neighbor.

Police aren't sure how long Lertzman and the pets were dead before they were found, but, investigators say she was last seen on Sunday.

Investigators say one of the puppies managed to get out of the car and get air from a small opening in the closed garage.

"I'm sad that it came to that," says the neighbor.

The Medical Examiner has the note found in the home.

They still have not determined how the woman and her pets died.

Lertzman's cats are with an animal caretaker.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.