Innerbelt opens, Firefighter vigil, Typhoon in Philippines, and Moreland Hills discovery

Reporter Shannon Davidson is live at the base of the NEW Innerbelt Bridge that opens today. Pedestrians will get first dibs on crossing the bridge, and we'll all get a taste of the improved city view. This weekend the bridge will open up to drivers and we'll tell you all about the new lane changes.

As a community mourns the loss of a local firefighter, investigators are working on finding his killer. Lt. William Walker was shot to death in his driveway on Sunday, and the neighborhood came together to honor him in a candle light vigil last night. Reporter Bill Safos is live with the details.

Typhoon Haiyan is continuing to slam the Philippines, with winds gusting up to 235 miles per hour. Thousands have been evacuated and there is massive destruction being left behind. This could be one of the strongest storms ever. More on 19 Action News this morning.

And a disturbing discovery in Moreland Hills, the body of a woman and 31 of her dogs found dead in a car, in what appears to be a suicide. Reporter Tiffani Tucker brings you the latest in this shocking story.

