Suspects arrested in iPad theft

Three juveniles were arrested yesterday and charged with Felony Burglary, Theft and Vandalism in connection with the theft of 19 Apple iPad's from Springfield High School on November 3rd.

Detectives worked with the school's IT department and discovered that the iPad's were being sold to people who didn't know they were stolen.

Detectives went undercover and purchased two of the stolen iPad's, and then arrested the suspects and recovered all 19 tablets.

The total value of the theft is $7,581. The three suspects are in the Summit County Juvenile detention center awaiting court.

