Local teacher receives Milken Educator award

North Royalton Middle School teacher Sarah Franko, who teaches fifth grade science, was awarded the Milken Educator Award, which includes a $25,000 dollar donation from the Milken Family Foundation, in a surprise assembly on Thursday.

Ms. Franko, in her first year as a teacher, led her students to success, taking their science scores from 76 percent to 86 percent in just one year.

Her strong commitment to her students was recognized, and her methods of encouraging children to think outside of the box and ask questions have paid off.

The award was presented by State Representatives Mike Dovilla and Marlene Anielski.

The Milken Educator Awards program has been awarding educators since 1985, and they have donated over $136 million dollars in funding since then.

