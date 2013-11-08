New weekend routes ahead of the new George V. Voinovich Innerbelt Bridge opening

Who hasn't raced across the good old inner belt bridge built in 1959 in Cleveland? Presidents have traveled across, you, and generations of Cleveland Browns fans have cried riding across you after big games.

After years of waiting and detouring, the new $293M George V. Voinovich Innerbelt Bridge is finally opening this weekend.

Friday morning, pedestrians got the first look from the deck of the new Innerbelt Bridge when the massive 4,347-foot link over the Cuyahoga River opened to the public. Observers were allowed to walk the bridge starting at the new Ontario Street on-ramp for a short time on Friday morning.

The design of the bridge included what's called a Texas barrier, a safe steel railing instead of a high concrete view limiting barrier.

Drivers will be thrilled with a dedicated lane from the Ontario and 9th Street on-ramps instead of the accident inducing merge on the old bridge.

"Folks in the city of Cleveland have been great dealing with all the traffic changes that have been put in place, but certainly the end is near and this is a visible sign that things are happening, the project is wrapping up, said ODOT's Jocelynn Clemings.

The new bridge partially opens to traffic this weekend, with entry from the Ontario and East 9th Street ramps.

The new span of the bridge is replacing the old one, which opened in 1959. The new bridge is built to last for 75 years.

Regional Interstate Impacts:

•Overnight Friday, November 8 from 8 p.m. to midnight, the I-90 west ramp to I-77 south will be closed. Motorists may detour via I-71 south to SR 176 (Jennings Freeway) to I-480 east to I-77 south.

•Saturday, November 9 at midnight to Monday, November 11, at 6 a.m., I-90 will be closed in both directions between I-77 to I-490. Motorists may detour using I-490 and I-77.

Downtown Impacts:

•Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m., the E 14th entrance ramp to I-90 west will close until the completion of the second new Innerbelt Bridge in late 2016.

•Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m., the Ontario Street exit from I-90 east will close until the completion of the second new Innerbelt Bridge in late 2016

•Saturday, November 9, Carnegie Avenue will be closed between Ontario and E 9th Streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

.•The E 9th and Ontario ramps to I-90 west will open to the new bridge by Monday, November 11, at 6 a.m. There will be no access to I-71 south using these ramps. To reach I-71 south, Opt for the Alternate! by using I-77 south and I-490 west.

