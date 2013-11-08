Jury reaches GUILTY verdict in murder trial of transgender female

Jury reaches GUILTY verdict in murder trial of transgender fema - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The jury reached a verdict late Friday afternoon in the trial of accused killer Andre Bridges.

"It helps a lot that I have closure now," said Martha Acoff.

Bridges, 36,  was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

On January 5, Bridges stabbed the 20-year-old transgender, Carl Acoff, Jr., a.k.a. Cemia Dove, multiple times resulting in the victim's death.

He's not here with me anymore but he's always going to be with me in spirit and the rest of the family," added Martha Acoff. "My son trusted Andre Bridges and he took my son's life for whatever reason. It shouldn't have been caused to the point that it did."

On April 17, police responded to 7166 McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township for a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property.

After further investigation, Olmsted Township Police arrested Bridges on May 6. He has been held on a $5 million bond.

