Jury reaches GUILTY verdict in murder trial of transgender female

Cleveland City Councilman Joe Cimperman and members and supporters of the transgender community gathered on the steps of Cleveland City Hall Wednesday to address the recent murder of Carl Acoff, Jr., 20.

Just after a family speaks out about the gruesome murder of a loved one, a suspect is arrested.

Funeral services were held Monday for 20-year-old Carl Acoff. Services were held at the Temple Baptist Church in East Cleveland.

Carl Acoff's family is breathing a sigh of relief, now that the suspected killer has been caught and is behind bars. Olmsted Township Police say the victim was a member of the transgender community.

A 36-year old Cleveland man has been indicted in the killing of a 20-year old transgender woman.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced that Andrey L. Bridges, 36, of Cleveland, was charged in a six count indictment including one count of Aggravated Murder, one count of Murder, one

Andrey L. Bridges indicted for the death of 20-Year-Old Carl Acoff, Jr.

The jury reached a verdict late Friday afternoon in the trial of accused killer Andre Bridges.

"It helps a lot that I have closure now," said Martha Acoff.

Bridges, 36, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

On January 5, Bridges stabbed the 20-year-old transgender, Carl Acoff, Jr., a.k.a. Cemia Dove, multiple times resulting in the victim's death.

He's not here with me anymore but he's always going to be with me in spirit and the rest of the family," added Martha Acoff. "My son trusted Andre Bridges and he took my son's life for whatever reason. It shouldn't have been caused to the point that it did."

On April 17, police responded to 7166 McKenzie Road in Olmsted Township for a report of a body floating in a retention pond on the property.

After further investigation, Olmsted Township Police arrested Bridges on May 6. He has been held on a $5 million bond.

