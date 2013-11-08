Funeral services announced for slain Cleveland Fire Lieutenant - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Funeral services announced for slain Cleveland Fire Lieutenant

Lt. Walker (left) at promotions ceremony in August Lt. Walker (left) at promotions ceremony in August

Funeral services have been announced for a Cleveland Fire Lieutenant murdered in front of his east side home.

Services for Lt. William L. Walker are as follows:

Masonic Service: Saturday, November 9, 9 a.m. at the E.F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, 15357 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. 

Public Viewing: Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civil Service: Monday, November 11, 2 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Road.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no suspects are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

