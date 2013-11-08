Funeral services announced for slain Cleveland Fire Lieutenant

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The search continues to find the killer of a local firefighter. Chilling new details have been released about his murder. The Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that Lt. William Walker died from gunshots.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, family, friends, and community will hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant. Lt. William Walker will remembered at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1865

An enormous crowd showed up Thursday evening to honor fallen fire Lt. William Walker. He was shot to death in his driveway Sunday evening, by an unknown suspect. Fellow firefighters led Thursday's remembrance.

Funeral services have been announced for a Cleveland Fire Lieutenant murdered in front of his east side home.

Services for Lt. William L. Walker are as follows:

Masonic Service: Saturday, November 9, 9 a.m. at the E.F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home, 15357 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Public Viewing: Saturday, November 9, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Civil Service: Monday, November 11, 2 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Road.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no suspects are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

