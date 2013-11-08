Undercover sting nets prostitution arrests in Summit County

In 2013, the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted numerous investigative operations in regards to possible prostitution and human trafficking in Summit County. The investigation has included undercover operations where individuals were contacted through websites which advertised sexual services.

On November 6, one of the operations was conducted at a local hotel. This operation yielded 18 arrests of individuals from throughout Northeast Ohio.

So far, the investigation has netted 27 arrests. Some of the charges include soliciting, various drug charges, and compelling and promoting prostitution. The Sheriff's Office and F.B.I. will continue to collaborate to investigate prostitution and human trafficking in Summit County.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.