New Innerbelt Bridge is Open, Chilly Dry Weekend, Free Health Screenings, Veterans Freebies

After years of waiting and detouring, the new Innerbelt Bridge is finally opening this weekend. Friday morning, pedestrians got the first look from the deck of the new Innerbelt Bridge when the massive 4,347-foot link over the Cuyahoga River opens to the public. Observers were allowed to walk the bridge starting at the new Ontario Street on-ramp for a short time on Friday morning. Today: Intervals of Sun and Clouds. Intervals of Sun and Clouds. High: 43 Tonight: Considerable Cloudiness. Brisk winds. Low: 36 Tomorrow: Partly Sunny with blustery SW winds. High: 56

On Saturday, November 9, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson will welcome all Cleveland residents to Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland at the Public Auditorium for a day of free health care screenings and a chance to learn about the benefits and requirements of enrolling in a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act. This will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Avenue. The free health care screenings that will be available during Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland includes: dental screenings from 10:00 am - 12:00 p.m., glucose testing, blood pressure checks, sickle cell testing, lead screenings, HIV tests, and flu shots. These services will be available to all ages for the duration of the event and there are no requirements to participate.

Veterans Day is an annual American holiday honoring military veterans. Many area restaurants are offering free meals to those who served as a way to say thank you - thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our great nation. Click here for the list.



Win tickets to Cavs vs Heat game on Nov. 27. Go to our Facebook page and LIKE Us.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. TextSTOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager