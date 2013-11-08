Three indicted for Cuyahoga County election fraud

Three people have been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for election fraud.

The indictment was filed on Friday morning, and it includes 14 counts. The charges have been filed against Angelica Farr, Dontez Herring and Perry Ellis Wimberley.

Court records only say the charges grew out of an investigation into having non-registered voters sign election petitions.

Reporter Ed Gallek is working to find out more.

