Officials urge Lockheed Martin to keep jobs in Akron

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Reps. Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11), Tim Ryan (OH-13), and Marcy Kaptur (OH-9) urged Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company, to maintain operations at its Akron facility and save the roughly 600 jobs it supports. The company's draft consolidation plan reportedly includes closing the Akron plant and relocating its workers to Lockheed Martin facilities in other states.

"Ohio has a rich manufacturing history with among the most skilled and hardest workers in the world," Brown said. "That is why Lockheed Martin should do everything in its power to find an alternative to closing its Akron facility, eliminating jobs, and forcing workers to leave Ohio. This would significantly hurt the economy of Northeast Ohio and the community that has loyally served Lockheed for decades. My congressional colleagues and I therefore offer whatever assistance we can to ensure that that this doesn't happen."

Since reports of this consolidation plan came to light, the offices of Brown, Fudge, and Ryan have held individual discussions with Lockheed Martin's management to express both their concern and disappointment that Lockheed would consider shuttering the competitive Akron plant.

Brown's letter with Fudge, Ryan, and Kaptur can be read in its entirety HERE. http://www.brown.senate.gov/download/lockheed-martin-letter-

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.