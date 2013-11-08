Woman found dead in car with dozens of dogs was director of Animal Rights Foundation

Moreland Hills Police showed up to at a home in the 31000 block of Jackson Road early Monday evening after a friend of 62-year old Sandra Lertzman found her dead inside her car along with 31 dogs, most of them puppies.

Moreland Hills Police showed up to at a home in the 31000 block of Jackson Road early Monday evening after a friend of 62-year old Sandra Lertzman found her dead inside her car along with 31 dogs, most

19 Action News has learned the woman found dead in her car with 31 dogs was an Executive Director at the Animal Rights Foundation.

Moreland Hills Police were called to a home in the 31000 block of Jackson Road on Monday night after a friend found the body of Sandra Lertzman, 62, inside her car along with 31 dogs, most of them puppies.

Police say Lertzman's car was still running in her garage. Detectives found several prescription vials in the vehicle and a suicide note inside the house.

Police aren't sure how long Lertzman and the pets were dead before they were found, but investigators say she was last seen on Sunday.

Investigators also tell 19 Action News one of the puppies managed to get out of the car and get air from a small opening in the closed garage. The surviving puppy is now recovering with a member of Lertzman's family.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.