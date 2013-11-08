Akron man convicted of shooting his wife in hospital bed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron man convicted of shooting his wife in hospital bed

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

An Akron jury convicted a 68-year old man Friday of aggravated murder.

John Wise shot his wife Barbara in the head while she laid in bed at Akron General Hospital in August of 2012. 

Wise's defense lawyer says his client was insane at the time of the shooting while prosecutors maintained he knew what he was doing.

The couple had been married 45 years.

Sentencing for Wise is set for November 18 at 11:00 a.m. He could get life in prison.

