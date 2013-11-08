Akron man convicted of shooting his wife in hospital bed

In an Akron Police interrogation video John Wise admits that he shot his wife, Barbara, in the head in her hospital room at Akron General Hospital in August 2012.

John Wise says he shot his wife to keep her from suffering

The trial began Monday for the man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife while she was suffering form an illness in her hospital bed. Two witnesses testified today, the testimony continues Tuesday.

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife while she was in hospital

An Akron jury convicted a 68-year old man Friday of aggravated murder.

John Wise shot his wife Barbara in the head while she laid in bed at Akron General Hospital in August of 2012.

Wise's defense lawyer says his client was insane at the time of the shooting while prosecutors maintained he knew what he was doing. The couple had been married 45 years.

Sentencing for Wise is set for November 18 at 11:00 a.m. He could get life in prison.

