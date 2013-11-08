Buckeyes expect to move up in polls

Cleveland (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes have won 21 straight regular seasongames, and as the possibility of a second straight undefeated season draws near,the powerhouse from Columbus has their eyes on a shot at the BCS championshipgame.

Heading into their bye weekend, Ohio State is ranked No. 4in the BCS rankings, behind Oregon at No. 3, Florida State at No. 2 and Alabamaat the top. This could all change, however, after No. 5 ranked Stanford shut downthe Ducks for most of the game and took away a hard fought 26-20 win on Thursday night.Sixth ranked Baylor also stunned analysts and coaches around the league, takingdown No. 10 Oklahoma in a 42-10 win.

With the Oregon loss comes the possibility of OhioState moving up in the rankings as the Ducks most likely drop. Theproblem for the Buckeyes lies in the outstanding play of Stanford and Baylor.Both teams knocked off high level opponents with relative ease, and can expect abump from the computer points. Although the Buckeyes remain undefeated andstill have 3 games remaining, none of their remaining opponents are ranked inthe BCS top 25. It will be difficult for the Buckeyes to make any quick moveswithin the next couple weeks due to the upcoming bye week and lack of top levelcompetition left in the schedule.

Baylor, on the other hand, still has the chance to impressthe BCS system with a game against ranked Oklahoma State. Stanford also has theopportunity to play a tough schedule, including games against USC, Californiaand Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes next game is Nov. 16 at Illinois.

Copyright2013 WOIO. All rightsreserved.