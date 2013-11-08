American Legion Post problems

Commander Ralph Jennings shows us an aging septic tank deemed too small by health officials to handle the many social gatherings at the American Legion Post 717, a primary concern is contents from the septic tank could end up in a near by creek.

The creek is about 70 yards from the post.

In addition to hosting all sorts of social events like weddings, dinners and banquets the post also provides valuable support to the area's war veterans.

"I have a service officer here ready to help them in anyway they need," said Commander Ralph Jennings.

Health officials urge the post to by pass the septic tank upgrade and instead install water and sewer lines to the city's grid at Terrell Court 277 feet away -- costing some $70,000.

"The big solution is help from the community -- donations," added Commander Jennings.

The post is trying to raise the money itself. It is selling part of its property, a 1.8 acre plot off of Bender Road.

The asking price is $50,000.

Bottom line: American Legion Post 717 wants to start selling food but health officials say not before sewer and water upgrades are made.

