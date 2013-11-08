Buckeye joins elite list

Columbus, OH –Just eight games anda mere 26 punts into his collegiate football career and Ohio State's CameronJohnston is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is awarded tothe nation's best punter. The Augusta Sports Council released the names of its10 semifinalists Friday after receiving 85 nominations from around the country.

Thecandidates were evaluated on their overall statistics and their contribution tothe team. Particular emphasis was placed on the punter's net average,percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line and percentage of punts notreturned.

Johnston,who arrived in the United States from Geelong, Australia, in June, has helpedthe Buckeyes rank second in the Big Ten in net punting average (40.0). OhioState is also fifth nationally in opponent punt return average (1.5 yards perreturn) and Ohio State has allowed the fewest returns nationally – two – andthe third-fewest return yards (three).

The5-11, 190-pound freshman Johnston currently ranks second in the nation inpercentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line (61.5 percent) and he ranksthird nationally in percentage of punts downed inside the 10 (26.9 percent). Hehas also had 15 of his 26 punts fair caught.