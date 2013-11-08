After fast start, Cavs fizzle in Philly

The Cavaliers lead Philadelphia 28-14 after the first quarter and still managed to get blown out. The 76ers outscored them 63-33 in the second and third quarters and went on to win 94-79.

Former Ohio State Buckeye Evan Turner lead six Philly players in double digits with 21 points.

Dion Waiters lead the Cavs with 18, Tristan Thompson scored 13 to go with 16 rebounds.

Cleveland shot only 33% from the floor.

Andrew Bynum played 18 minutes and scored four points in his return to Philadelphia. Bynum was on the Sixers last year, but never played a game for them after battling knee problems. As expected, Sixer fans booed him constantly.

The Cavs fell to 2-4 on the year, they are 0-4 on the road.