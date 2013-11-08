Jennifer Holliday helps raise support for local youth center

19 Action News Anchor Romona Robinson was honored to be hosting a very special event on Friday night -- along with well-known singer Jennifer Holliday.

Local high school and middle school show choirs performed a tribute to Miss Holliday before the Tony Award winner took the stage to sing a few of her timeless hits.

The event helped raise support to break ground on the Children and Youth Center of Leadership and Excellence Center at Mount Zion Church in Oakwood Village.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.