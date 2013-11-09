Overnight: Four injured in shootings across Cleveland

Four people were shot early Saturday morning in separate incidents across the city.

Police say the first shooting happened at East 68th Street and St. Clair Avenue when two people were shot at 1:17 a.m.

Shots also rang out on the 4100 block of Lee Road when a man was shot at 2:20 a.m.

Authorities are also investigating a shooting that happened on East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue. Police say a man was shot there at 3 a.m.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Stay with 19 Action News as these stories develop.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.