Four people shot overnight, Free health screenings, Windy and cloudy Saturday

Four people were shot early Saturday morning in separate incidents across the city. Police say the first shooting happened on East 68th Street and St. Clair Avenue when two people were shot at 1:17 a.m. Shots also rang out on the 4100 block of Lee Road when a man was shot at 2:20 a.m. Authorities are also investigating a shooting that happened on East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue. Police say a man was shot there at 3 a.m. All of the victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Stay with 19 Action News as these stories develop.

Cleveland residents will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings Saturday as part of the "Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland" event. Mayor Frank G. Jackson will welcome all Cleveland residents to "Affordable Care for a Healthy Cleveland" at the Public Auditorium from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Residents will be able to get free health care screenings and a chance to learn about the benefits and requirements of enrolling in a health care plan through the Affordable Care Act. Read More art 19Actionnews.com

TODAY: Windy and cloudy, High: 58 degrees

TONIGHT: Temps will drop to the low 40s, with a few showers

TOMORROW: Showers, High: 45 degrees

