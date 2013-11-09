Hazmat situation forces evacuation of Akron business

An Akron business has been evacuated in response to a Hazmat situation Saturday.

Authorities say that there was a release of an unidentified substance reported at 1 p.m. inside Emerald performance located on 240 West Emerling Avenue.

The Akron fire department says that Hazmat crews are on the scene investigating.



The building has been evacuated on a precautionary basis.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.