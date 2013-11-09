Fire at Brookpark Rd Kmart

The fire was small and nobody was hurt but you're not going to believe the amount of property damage.

The estimate could go beyond $300,000.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, crews responded to a fire at Super K-mart located on 7700 Brookpark Road.

The store was evacuated around as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

A clothing rack caught fire possibly from a discarded cigarette. The exact cause has not yet been determined.

The heat melted part of the front doors.

There were four doors, valued at $25,000 each, that need to be replaced; not to mention the framework and merchandise destroyed.

"I'm looking at a few hundred thousand dollars damage, smoke and residual damage," says a Kmart representative.

When asked what she saw, one witness describes the scene at the time of the fire,

"I saw smoke coming from the top of the building as we drove up Brookpark Road. I was going to the bank and then as we pulled down, the police stopped us from coming in. When I pulled over into this parking lot, we saw fire coming out of the front of the building."



Crews hope to have the store open within hours.

Damage estimates could go as high as $400,000.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.