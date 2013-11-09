4th fugitive arrested from Agonizing 8

On Friday, November 8, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Puerto Rico arrested 37-year-old William Torres.

Torres was wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office for kidnapping and rape of a minor.

The charges stem from an assault in July 2013, where Torres allegedly held a minor against her will and sexually assaulted her.

On Monday, November 4, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) debuted its most wanted sex offenders, the "Agonizing 8."

Since then the NOVFTF has arrested four sex offenders off the list.

Investigators say Torres had fled to Puerto Rico and was staying with family.

The NOVFTF reached out to the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task of Puerto Rico Ponce Division (FTPRPD). The FTPRPD set up on a possible location in Puerto Rico provided by the NOVFTF.

After only a couple minutes the FTPRPD saw Torres go into the home and they arrested Torres without incident. Torres was taken to the Puerto Rico Police Department where he will await extradition back to Ohio.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, "We created the Agonizing Eight for a purpose. That purpose was to get violent sex offenders off the street quickly and safely. We have captured 4 already and we aren't going to stop there. Sex offenders need to know that there is nowhere to run. We will find you and you will face justice."

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force – Cleveland Division is composed of the following federal, state and local agencies: U.S. Marshals Service, Cleveland Police Department, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, Euclid Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Social Security Administration - Office of Inspector General, Solon Police Department, and the Westlake Police Department.

