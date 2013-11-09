Fatal car accident in Bedford

Bedford Police confirm that they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the intersection of Northfield and Union Roads.

Officers say that the accident involved just one car which somehow ended up crashing into a pole.

Authorities have not yet been determined if alcohol played a role and say that the number of deceased occupants in the vehicle is not being revealed at this time.

Check back with 19 Action News for more on this story as the details are made available.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.