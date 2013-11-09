Basketball Buckeyes blow out Morgan State - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Basketball Buckeyes blow out Morgan State

Lenzelle Smith, Jr. scored a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds to lead the Ohio State attack as they bombed Morgan State 89-50 in the season opener. LaQuinton Ross recorded a double-double for the Buckeyes with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ohio State shot 47% from the floor, the Bears struggled from the floor shooting only 31%.

 

