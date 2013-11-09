Basketball Buckeyes blow out Morgan State

Lenzelle Smith, Jr. scored a game-high 18 points to go with nine rebounds to lead the Ohio State attack as they bombed Morgan State 89-50 in the season opener. LaQuinton Ross recorded a double-double for the Buckeyes with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Ohio State shot 47% from the floor, the Bears struggled from the floor shooting only 31%.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.