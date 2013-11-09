Ashley Summers' family hit the streets with new hope

FBI agents were back in the neighborhood Wednesday where Ashley Summers was last seen in 2007. Agents received a tip Summers may still be alive and are following up with anyone and everyone in the area.

The grandmother of Ashley Summers is responding to new reports Ashley may have been seen in the area of West 65 th in Cleveland. Ashley disappeared in 2007 when she was 14. Wednesday, an FBI Task Force went door-to-door on the west side after receiving tips Ashley may have been spotted.

Ashley Summers' family hasn't seen her since July 2007. She was 14 years old then. Now her family has a renewed reason to hope.

Police acting on new leads recently went door to door on Cleveland's west side.

So today, Saturday, November 9, Ashley's grandparents came from Columbus to hit the pavement as well.

Linda Summers, Ashley's step grandmother told 19 Action News, "We've had enough people say I've seen her here. I've seen her there and we know she's out there somewhere in this neighborhood."

The Summers family handed out and hung up 200 flyers anywhere they could, up and down Lorain Avenue on Saturday.

Business owners, who were more than happy to hang them up, offered prayers and support.

Strangers pledged to take a flyer, make more copies on their own and hand them out as well.

The family's plea remains the same after six years without Ashley.

"We love you Ashley. We want you to come home. You have little brothers and sisters you don't even know," said Linda Summers.

She went on to say, "We have every reason to believe she's alive. When we hear of bodies being found we sit with bated breath just waiting. But if they can find those three girls missing for 10 years right under our noses, she could be right under our nose and we're just missing her."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5005, your local FBI at 216-522-1400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678

