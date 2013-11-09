Partially complete: The Innerbelt bridge is open

Like an amusement park sign pointing the way, a ramp open beacon invites motorist to experience part of the new inner belt bridge open just tonight

The partial opening allows west bound traffic access at Ontario.

Work on the new span began in the spring of 2011 and finished with a ribbon cutting on Friday, November 8.

The project cost $293 million.

At more than 43,000 feet long and about 115 feet high, it is part of the largest transportation improvement in the state's history with the new span carrying an estimated 138,000 commuters daily.

The work is only half complete with work on the new span will soon begin, impacting traffic to and from Tremont and its businesses for three years.

Demolition of the old bridge is scheduled for this winter with work on the new span slated for the following spring.

