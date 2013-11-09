Irving lifts Cavs past Sixers

After missing a game winning shot at the end of the fourth quarter, and another at the end of the first overtime, Kyrie Irving finally got one to fall with under one second to play in the second overtime. It gave the Cavaliers a 127-125 win over Philadelphia at the Q.

Irving finished with 39 points and 12 assists. Dion Waiters scored 24, Jarrett Jack put in 20 off the bench and Tristan Thompson registered another double-double scoring 19 points and securing 10 rebounds. Anderson Varejao also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.

The Cavs improved to 3-4 with the win, their next game is Monday night in Chicago against the Bulls. It will be the first time Irving faces Bulls super star point guard Derrick Rose.