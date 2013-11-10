Canton: Three hurt, 1 dead in bar shooting

There's blood stained pavement and bloody clothes just outside the back door of the Whistle Stop Bar in Canton. Police say this is where four people were shot - one shot dead. It happened around what would be closing time - 2:38 A.M.

"It's really stunning to know that happened," says Kenneth Clifton who works nearby. He is one of many who heard about the shooting and came here to see the scene for themselves. He says an eyewitness told him what went down.

"They said there was a conflict, a misunderstanding and then they started fighting, and after that they started shooting," added Clifton.

Police say, when they got to the scene they found the four shooting victims, but they also found the man they say was the shooter. They immediately arrested him and took him into custody.

Forty-five-year-old Dwight Ellis was charged with aggravated murder and felonious Assault. Police say 26-year-old Terrell Lamar Skinner was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Twenty-seven-year-old Amanda Depasquale, 45-year-old Juantina Depasquale and 24-year-old Vanessa Van Almen were also shot and rushed to the hospital.

Khaled Mahal manages the Check and Deli right across the street. He says the Whistle Stop Bar isn't known for violence.

"It's a quiet place. It looks like the people know each other there. You know what I mean," says Mahal.

But in this area, Mahal says shootings are not uncommon. In fact he was shot in the leg during a robbery at a nearby gas station just three years ago.

"Any minute you can get shot here. Everybody carries guns with them. It's really dangerous," added Mahal.

Dwight Ellis is being held at the Stark County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

