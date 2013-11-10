Police identify man killed on West 112th Street

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on the city's west side Saturday night as 19-year-old Dominique Walker.

Police discovered Walker's body on the 1300 block of West 112th Street at 8 p.m. after he had been shot in the abdomen.

Walker was rushed to Metro Medical Center where he later died.

A preliminary police investigation reveals that Walker was seen in a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta with the suspect and then several shots were fired.

After the shots were heard, witnesses saw the suspect flee the scene on foot.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.