1 dead, 3 hurt in Canton shooting, thousands feared dead after Philippine typhoon, Sunday temps in the 40s.

Good morning Northeast Ohio!



Four people were shot and one was killed at a Canton bar early Sunday morning. It happened at the Whistle Stop bar located on 1215 W. Tuscarawas Street. Officers arrived at the scene at 2:38 a.m. Police report that there were four victims injured during the shooting. The suspect, Dwight Ellis, 45, was still on scene when officers arrived. Police arrested Ellis and he was charged with Aggravated Murder and three counts of Felonious Assault. Read more at 19ActionNews.com.

A senior regional police official and a city administrator in the typhoon-ravaged Tacloban city in the central Philippines say the death toll there could reach 10,000 people. Regional police chief Elmer Soria said he was briefed by Leyte provincial Gov. Dominic Petilla on Saturday and told there were about 10,000 deaths on the island, mostly by drowning and from collapsed buildings. Learn how to donate to the Red Cross to aid in Philippine typhoon relief here.

TODAY: Expect a windy Sunday, with temps in the 40s and a high of 48 degrees.

TONIGHT: Tonight temps will drop to the 30s, with a low of 35 degrees.

TOMORROW: Expect wind, and rain showers with a high of 48 degrees.

