MILITARY BRIDES: The David's Bridal week long discount

In honor of Veterans Day, David's Bridal is honoring all military members, past and present, with a nationwide 20 percent military discount on the purchase of any bridal gown, in stores only.

Shoppers can present a valid military ID of themselves or their future spouse at a US David's Bridal store this Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th through Friday, November 15th to take advantage of the special offer.

This discount is in collaboration with the USO and their new "Every Moment Counts" national campaign.

David's Bridal accepts both walk-ins and appointments. Interested women can visit www.davidsbridal.com to find a store near them. The discount applies to every bridal gown in store – from David's Bridal's core collections to designer gowns including White by Vera Wang, Melissa Sweet, Oleg Cassini and more.

