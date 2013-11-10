Houston, TX: House party shooting leaves 2 dead and 20 injured

The scene of a shooting in Cypress, Texas, in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013. ( Source: CBS News/KHOU-TV

Two people were killed at least 22 others were injured late Saturday night when gunfire rang out at a large house party in a Houston suburb, sending partygoers fleeing in panic, authorities said.

More than 100 people, mostly young adults, had gathered at a home in Houston suburb of Cypress, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The gunfire happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, the sheriff's office said.

A man and woman died - one at the scene and another at a hospital, the sheriff's office said. Among the 22 injured, their wounds ranged from critical to minor, deputies told CBS affiliate KHOU-TV in Houston. Five area hospitals received the injured, some of whom were transported by emergency vehicles and others in their own vehicles. None of the victims were identified by name.

Two suspects were being sought early Sunday, but officials did not elaborate. There was no immediate word on how many shots were fired or a possible motive.

