Heroin overdose epidemic in Lorain County

Police in Lorain County are in a race against time to find an extraordinarily dangerous batch of heroin responsible for a record number of overdoses.

"We've had 16 in the last 24 hours."

County Coroner Dr. Stephen Evans sees the heroin spike this weekend, which included three deaths, as epidemic.

"There's a bad drug out there that is killing people."

The heroin resurgence seems to plague suburbia. Young adults become hooked on prescribed medicine but once the prescription runs out they are addicted and turn to heroin.

"When somebody is addicted, they do whatever they can to get the drug. At least three people were saved. I am told that they were brought back from the brink of death by Lorain Police specially trained to deal with overdoses by carrying the antidote drug- Narcan. Police carry Narcan because police are often the first on the scene."

Seems the extraordinarily dangerous batch of heroin circulating through Lorain County could be cut with another drug or it could be almost completely pure.

"Something is wrong with the drug. We're having it tested because we have samples from someone who died."

Lorain Police are warning heroin users and their friends and family to be aware of this bad drug circulating.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

