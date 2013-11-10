Road closure in Berea

Berea Police say that due to a major water main break, southbound State Route 237 is closed between Baker St. and West St.

Motorists are advised that there is a detour posted for southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic in the same location will be limited to one lane.

Drivers are warned to expect heavy delays for several days and the use of alternate routes is strongly advised.

