Old habits die hard for alleged thief

An alleged thief busted again less than an hour after leaving court.

Approximately 40 minutes after leaving the South Euclid Municipal Court for a court case addressing a prior theft offense and possession of criminal tools, a Cleveland man took the bus to a store on Warrensville where he was arrested again and charged with theft and trespassing.

No word on his next court date at this time.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.